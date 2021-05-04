Canada May 4 2021 5:26pm 01:55 COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports two deaths, 153 new cases Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin reported Tuesday that a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s have died in the Halifax area due to COVID-19 as the spike in new cases continues. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7834016/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7834016/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?