Canada
May 4 2021 5:26pm
01:55

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports two deaths, 153 new cases

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin reported Tuesday that a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s have died in the Halifax area due to COVID-19 as the spike in new cases continues.

