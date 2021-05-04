Quebec to lift restrictions in some areas as COVID-19 cases decline

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday that the government would gradually lift restrictions in some regions that were hit hard by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of cases drop across the province. High schools in Quebec City will physically reopen starting next week and the curfew will be pushed from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as of next Monday. Elementary school students in the Outaouais region will also return to class next week.