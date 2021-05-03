Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 3 2021 10:06pm
03:08

Consumer Matters: Mother fights Apple over bill racked up by son

Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa was called in to help a mother whose son had unknowingly racked up a big bill with Apple, after buying games on his tablet.

