Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 3 2021 9:52pm
02:08

Squire Barnes: History of a legendary Vancouver ball park

Squire Barnes has the story of a legendary Vancouver baseball park that once hosted Babe Ruth and several professional and amateur teams.

