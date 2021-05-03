Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 3 2021 9:47pm
01:57

Memorial grows for B.C. corrections officer shot and killed in Delta

There’s a growing memorial for BC Corrections Officers Bikramdeep Randhawa who was shot and killed outside a Delta shopping centre on Saturday. Grace Ke reports.

