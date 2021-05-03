Global News Hour at 6 BC May 3 2021 9:47pm 01:57 Memorial grows for B.C. corrections officer shot and killed in Delta There’s a growing memorial for BC Corrections Officers Bikramdeep Randhawa who was shot and killed outside a Delta shopping centre on Saturday. Grace Ke reports. ‘We are deeply saddened’: B.C. corrections officer shot and killed in Delta parking lot <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7831538/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7831538/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?