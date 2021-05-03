Menu

AHS
May 3 2021 8:58pm
02:29

Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers, childcare workers and support staff

Premier Jason Kenney announces that Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be expanded, adding teachers, childcare workers and education support staff.

