AHS
May 3 2021 8:59pm
01:21

Kenney says cabinet will be considering more COVID-19 enforcement

Premier Jason Kenney says his cabinet will be considering more enforcement tools as Alberta continues to see non-compliance with COVID-19 public health measures.

