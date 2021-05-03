Menu

Health
May 3 2021 7:03pm
02:36

B.C. reports 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, along with 15 deaths

At the Monday, May 3 briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 2,174 new COVID-19 cases and 15 related deaths from over the weekend.

