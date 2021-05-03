Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
May 3 2021 9:54am
04:20

What’s trending on Twitter when it comes to the pandemic

Paul Burns, from Twitter Canada, shares insight into the latest pandemic-related trends, including how people are using the platform to voice opinions and stay informed.

Advertisement

Video Home