Counter Attack
May 1 2021 2:37pm
04:18

Renewed concerns around police enforcement as BC releases new details about its COVID-19 travel ban

BC’s new travel rules include counter-attack style road checks and that has some First Nations groups concerned they will be unfairly targeted.

