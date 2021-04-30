Global News at 10 Regina April 30 2021 8:33pm 01:52 Uptick in eating disorders outweighing resource capacity in Saskatoon: experts Experts say they’re struggling to keep up with a pandemic-induced surge in eating disorders, which feed on secrecy and isolation. Uptick in eating disorders outweighing resource capacity in Saskatoon: experts <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7825366/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7825366/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?