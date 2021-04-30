Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
April 30 2021 8:33pm
01:52

Uptick in eating disorders outweighing resource capacity in Saskatoon: experts

Experts say they’re struggling to keep up with a pandemic-induced surge in eating disorders, which feed on secrecy and isolation.

Advertisement

Video Home