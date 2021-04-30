Shuttle service possible on Knox Mountain as the City of Kelowna considers closing the road to the top permanently

It’s something most, if not all residents and visitors to Kelowna have done at one point or another–driven to the top of Knox Mountain for a view of the city. But now an idea is being floated around to close the road to vehicles permanently. And while many seem to support the idea, closing the gates to vehicles would cut off access to those with mobility issues. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the city has some ideas to ensure everyone has access to the popular park–despite a possible road closure.