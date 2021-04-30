Menu

B117
April 30 2021 6:27pm
01:52

B117 variant now dominant strain in Manitoba

The B117 variant is making up roughly 50 per cent of all new cases in Manitoba. But with cases on the rise, health officials still say there is reason to remain hopeful. Brittany Greenslade reports.

