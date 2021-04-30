Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 30 2021 11:04am
04:19

Mayors’ Food Bank Challenge

Five Lower Mainland mayors are going head to head in a friendly competition to raise food and funds for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

