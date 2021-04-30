Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 30 2021 10:03am
04:34

Fraser Health stops offering vaccines through pop-up clinics

Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee discusses the backlash around pop-up vaccine clinics, and the recommendation she has for anyone still waiting to get their shot.

