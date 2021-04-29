Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 29 2021 9:19pm
01:47

New plea from Dr. Bonnie Henry about provincial travel

As we prepare to hear more about travel restrictions on Friday, Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on Dr. Bonnie Henry’s new plea for people to stay home.

