Global News at 10 Regina April 29 2021 8:15pm 01:53 Regina’s LGBTQ2+ community reacts to council’s decision on conversion therapy After hearing from 35 members of the public on Wednesday, Regina city council voted unanimously to fast-track plans to draft a local bylaw banning conversion therapy. Regina’s LGBTQ2+ community reacts to council’s decision on conversion therapy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7821832/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7821832/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?