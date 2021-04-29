Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 29 2021 8:15pm
01:53

Regina’s LGBTQ2+ community reacts to council’s decision on conversion therapy

After hearing from 35 members of the public on Wednesday, Regina city council voted unanimously to fast-track plans to draft a local bylaw banning conversion therapy.

