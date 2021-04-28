bc cattle April 28 2021 8:38pm 02:15 Kelowna community group concerned over wildfire-mitigation project The project would see cattle graze in areas designated high-risk for wildfire near homes on Field Road, in order to help reduce the fuel load. Southeast Kelowna community group expresses concern over wildfire cattle mitigation project <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7818573/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7818573/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?