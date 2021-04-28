Menu

News
April 28 2021 8:29pm
02:16

Vernon considers partial 30 Ave. closure

Just like in other Okanagan communities, the pandemic is prompting Vernon to rethink some of its outdoor space. Reporter Megan Turcato, looked at whether these changes might have staying power post-pandemic.

