With COVID-19 present in daycares, early childhood educators call for greater protection
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer has confirmed COVID-19 is present in the province’s daycares. Early childhood educators have been told their centres will remain open throughout the third wave of the pandemic, as the province experiences its most rapid spread of the virus. But as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, ECEs say little additional protection is afforded to them and they’re concerned about their safety, and the safety of children in their care.