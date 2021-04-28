Workplace COVID cases can result in closures in Peel, but not neighbouring York
Canada Post has been ordered to send one shift of workers home at its giant Gateway processing plant in Mississauga because of more cases of COVID-19. That’s in Peel, where last week the medical officer of health announced a new order allowing him to shut down a business with more than five cases. Those powers aren’t in use in neighbouring York Region, and some sick employees there are asking “why not?” Seán O’Shea reports.