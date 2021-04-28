Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 28 2021 6:39am
06:33

Dr. Strang on decision to implement province-wide lockdown

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, discusses the decision to implement a province-wide, two-week lockdown.

