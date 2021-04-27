Menu

Canada
April 27 2021 5:21pm
N.S. declares provincewide shutdown

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin has announced a provinewide shutdown to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases. Alicia Draus has more.

