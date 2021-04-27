News April 27 2021 3:05pm 01:06 Armstrong grass fire The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre on Monday due to a wildfire located on Harris Reserve on the west side of Otter Lake Cross Road near the Tolko sawmill. Emergency responders protect buildings, homes as wind-driven wildfire ignites near Armstrong, B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7813954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7813954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?