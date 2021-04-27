Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 27 2021 10:09am
03:11

The VSB’s school liaison program is coming to an end

The Vancouver School Board has voted to end the school liaison officer program. As VSB Chair Carmen Cho discusses, the decision comes after months of debate about the merits of the program.

