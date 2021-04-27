Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 27 2021 9:53am
03:47

B.C. truckers hope to get a COVID-19 vaccine with some help from Washington State

Dave Earle of the BC Truck Drivers Association discusses efforts to strike a deal with Washington State to get B.C. truckers priority access to COVID-19 vaccines.

