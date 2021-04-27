Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 27 2021 8:48am
04:00

COVID-19 update: with Dr. Christopher Labos

Is the expanded vaccine rollout helping to curb the third wave and how far away are we from achieving herd immunity? Global’s Laura Casella looks into the story with Dr. Christopher Labos.

