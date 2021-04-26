Menu

Canada
April 26 2021 8:33pm
02:06

Parent more scared of anti-maskers than COVID-19

A Saskatoon parent says she more scared of people who flout public health guidelines than the deadly disease because people seem to do so with no consequences from police.

