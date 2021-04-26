Menu

Canada
April 26 2021 6:56pm
01:36

Kenney says recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Alberta are related to socialization

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the recent increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be coming from socialization in two areas of the province.

