Canada
April 26 2021 6:55pm
01:17

Health minister announces details of COVID-19 vaccination rollouts at meat-packing facilities in Alberta

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro offers details of the province’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to meat-packing plants.

