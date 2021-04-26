Menu

Canada
April 26 2021 6:53pm
00:26

Kenney announces relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for Alberta continuing care centres

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces that starting May 10, COVID-19 restrictions in continuing care centres will be relaxed.

