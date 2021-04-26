Menu

Canada
April 26 2021 6:53pm
00:38

Kenney announces COVID-19 vaccinations for meat-packing workers in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces that starting this week, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to people working at meat-packing plants in the province.

