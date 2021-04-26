Canada April 26 2021 5:04pm 01:53 N.S. closing schools in HRM after record-setting COVID-19 cases In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, Nova Scotia has ordered the closure of all schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality and area. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. N.S. closes schools after province confirms another record-setting COVID-19 case number <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7811282/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7811282/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?