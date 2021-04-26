Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 26 2021 5:04pm
01:53

N.S. closing schools in HRM after record-setting COVID-19 cases

In response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, Nova Scotia has ordered the closure of all schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality and area. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports.

Advertisement

Video Home