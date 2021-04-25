Menu

Alberta
April 25 2021 7:14pm
01:31

Calgary woman worried after booking room in hotel used for COVID-19 isolating

A Calgary woman is raising concerns after she booked a hotel room unaware the hotel was being used for COVID-19 isolation. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

