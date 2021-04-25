Global News Morning Edmonton April 25 2021 5:01pm 06:45 Les Clefs d’Or Canada are the ultimate insiders at high-end Alberta hotels Les Clefs d’Or Canada is an elite fraternity of concierges. President of Les Clefs d’Or Canada and VIP concierge of the Banff Springs Hotel, Don Mooney, explains his role. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7788137/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7788137/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?