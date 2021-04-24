Global News At 6 Nova Scotia April 24 2021 5:08pm 01:44 Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day Halifax Search and Rescue continue to facilitate a multi-effort search for a 16-year-old reported missing to Halifax Regional Police in a wooded area of Williamswood, N.S. on April 22. Halifax police, ground search looking for missing teen in wooded area <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7786712/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7786712/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?