Global News At 6 Nova Scotia
April 24 2021 5:08pm
01:44

Search for missing Nova Scotia teenager enters 3rd day

Halifax Search and Rescue continue to facilitate a multi-effort search for a 16-year-old reported missing to Halifax Regional Police in a wooded area of Williamswood, N.S. on April 22.

