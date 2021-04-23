Lavington April 23 2021 8:28pm 01:58 RDNO urges Tolko to reconsider logging plans near water-intake system The water-intake system, located in Lavington, is responsible for delivering clean water to over 40,000 residents in the Greater Vernon area, according to the RDNO. RDNO urges Tolko Industries to reconsider logging plans near water-intake system <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785498/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785498/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?