Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
April 23 2021 7:30pm
01:50

STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions

Despite the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation’s call for online learning across Saskatoon and area, school divisions say there is no change planned at this time.

Advertisement

Video Home