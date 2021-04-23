Global News at 10 Saskatoon April 23 2021 7:30pm 01:50 STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions Despite the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation’s call for online learning across Saskatoon and area, school divisions say there is no change planned at this time. STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785320/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785320/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?