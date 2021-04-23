Menu

Health
April 23 2021 7:11pm
B.C. reports 1,001 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, April 23. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has more information on today’s case numbers.

