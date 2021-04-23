Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 23 2021 6:34pm
01:46

Saskatoon mayor warns against attending anti-mask “Children’s Freedom” fun day

The event, Children’s Freedom rally, claims to be a “fun day” for families; online it advertises face painting, family fun, and no masks.

