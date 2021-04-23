Global News at 10 Regina April 23 2021 6:34pm 01:46 Saskatoon mayor warns against attending anti-mask “Children’s Freedom” fun day The event, Children’s Freedom rally, claims to be a “fun day” for families; online it advertises face painting, family fun, and no masks. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785192/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785192/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?