Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 26 2021 4:00am
01:57

Travellers raise concerns about private company testing COVID-19 at Canada’s borders

Libya Vogt, a Vancouver resident, says the Toronto company Switch Health delayed sending her COVID-19 test kits.

Advertisement

Video Home