Focus Saskatchewan April 23 2021 1:03pm 04:29 Paralympian Erica Gavel balances PhD studies and training Paralympian Erica Gavel is at the top of her game in two different fields – balancing elite training with her PhD studies. Ryan Flaherty has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783833/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783833/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?