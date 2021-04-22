Menu

Canada
April 22 2021 6:53pm
01:13

Alberta pharmacies affected by Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delays

Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains that some pharmacies in Alberta are being affected by delays in shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

