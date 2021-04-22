Canada April 22 2021 5:21pm 02:02 HRM schools close to manage COVID-19 outbreaks Beginning Friday, multiple schools across the greater Halifax region will close to student sand shift to at-home learning for two weeks in an attempt to manage COVID-19 outbreaks. Jesse Thomas reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7781693/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7781693/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?