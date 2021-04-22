Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 22 2021 12:04pm
06:00

Goodwill Alberta installs ‘bee hotels’ to help pollinators

Mortimer Capriles with Goodwill Industries Alberta speaks about how the organization is marking Earth Day, including with the installation of “bee hotels.”

