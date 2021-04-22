Customer Service Experiences April 22 2021 10:31am 03:08 Manitoba continues to rack up TikTok followers “It was a good time to bring some laughter, especially right now…” Manitoban Tope Babalola has hit 1.2 million TikTok followers sharing videos about the ins and outs of working in customer service. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7780059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?