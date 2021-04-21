Menu

News
April 21 2021 8:33pm
02:09

Trio sentenced for working large-scale Lumby drug-lab

Three Lower Mainland men have been sentenced to three years in prison for their roles in a major drug lab that police uncovered near Lumby, B.C.

