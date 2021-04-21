Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 21 2021 5:57pm
01:39

Saskatchewan reacts to new CFL target start date

The start date for the 2021 CFL season has been pushed back and while the league can’t guarantee anything at this point, they are becoming more hopeful.

