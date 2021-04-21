Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
April 21 2021 5:09pm
02:35

Cool down coming: April 21 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cooling off with the chance of snow or showers. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, April 21.

