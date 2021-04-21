Menu

derek chauvin
April 21 2021 11:39am
03:55

Titi Tijani of the African Communities of Manitoba reacts to the murder conviction in the death of George Floyd

The president of the African Communities of Manitoba talks about their reaction to the conviction of Derek Chauvin.

